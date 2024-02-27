The best campervans for towing

Towing with a campervan or motorhome might seem like a lot of hassle, but for many it’s the only way to go. Whether you’re looking to tow a car to allow you to get around on your holidays, add an additional camping pod for extra sleeping space, or even tow a car or bike for a race event, it’s imperative to get the right rig for the job – and that involves a bit of research.

You’ll have to start by working out exactly what weight you’ll need to tow. For heavier loads – for example, if you need to tow a car – you’ll need to make sure that you’re buying a campervan whose maximum gross train weight (MGTW – the maximum the combination of the campervan and its trailer) is high enough.

You’ll also need to make sure your licence is up to the job, because if you’re hoping to tow a heavy load behind a large camper, the combined weight of both might take you over the 3,500kg you’re allowed to drive on a standard UK car licence.