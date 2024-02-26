Volkswagen ID Buzz long-term test: report 8

What’s in there? Not a great deal: some polystyrene protection and some bits that will likely only be accessed much later in the Buzz’s life as part of routine servicing or maintenance. The reason for my poking around was to top up the windscreen washer fluid – a must-do for driving in the winter. Despite the small access area, it’s easy to get close to the filler neck, although the job might’ve been easier still if I was using something more wieldy than a five-litre bottle of diluted screenwash.

The Buzz has since been whisked off to a dealer to get an airbag warning light resolved due to a software glitch. The replacement Buzz had a door fault which randomly popped the side door open on the latch – fortunately only when stationary – sometimes setting the alarm off. It was traced to a fault with the door mechanism fooling the door solenoid into thinking the door is obstructed from closing fully, then popping itself open. Strangely, my own Buzz has since developed the same fault, so another trip to the dealer may beckon before long. For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here Read more about our long-term Volkswagen ID Buzz >>