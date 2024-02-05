Volkswagen ID Buzz long-term test: report 7
Back in 2023 we named this electric people carrier as our Car of the Year, but does it continue to impress when you live with it?...
The car Volkswagen ID Buzz Style SWB 77kWh Pro Run by Stuart Milne, digital editor
Why it’s here We want to find out if a more traditional MPV format can still make for an appealing and practical family car. And more importantly, if the funky styling can win over diehard petrolheads.
Needs to Offer effortless practicality to families, yet be the consummate commuter car
Mileage 13,432 Price £63,835 Target price £60,335 Price as tested £66,945 Official range 255 miles Test range 219 miles
5 February 2024 – Parklife
Look no hands! That’s the dream of autonomous driving for some people. Not me though; I’ve tried hands-off driving, and there’s something rather unnatural about it. Similarly, I’ve never really gelled with self parking systems because usually I can park just as well in a fraction of the time.
But while my Volkswagen ID Buzz is basically a box, it’s a huge one, and it fills an entire parking space. That means judging whether it’ll squeeze into a parking spot takes a bit of getting used to, so using the car’s self-parking feature is often handy.
It does the job very well, spinning the steering wheel and shuffling between forward and backwards perfectly. It’s pretty quick, too, although parallel parking isn’t something to be rushed.
I find the progress to prime the self parking a little fiddly, though. You press a touch-sensitive (and not very well lit) button to activate the menu, but rather than alerting you to a space, you need to tell the car when you’ve found somewhere.
That’s a metaphor for much of the ID Buzz’s tech, really. While VW’s tech has come in for a lot of flak, I tend to work around it by using Apple CarPlay. The screen itself is responsive, and there are plenty of features. But the sat-nav just isn’t all that intuitive, and while I can live without the temperature and volume controls being lit, it seems like a very odd decision.
Still, the larger screen that comes as part of the Infotainment Package Plus only costs £130 now – more than £1400 less than it would’ve cost early Buzz buyers.
I prefer using a speed limiter to adaptive cruise control, so it irks that the car defaults to cruise each time, and those haptic buttons on the steering wheel are easy to knock by accident.
Despite this, I’m still pretty upbeat about the Buzz’s tech. I like that there are USB-C sockets in reach of the driver and four passengers, that the heated steering wheel fires into life automatically when the car is cold, and that over-the-air software updates happen unobtrusively.
Another highlight is that Volkswagen indicates the front and rear foglights using text – at a stroke eliminating my eternal confusion over whether I’m turning on the front or back lights.
