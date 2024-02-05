Volkswagen ID Buzz long-term test: report 7

I find the progress to prime the self parking a little fiddly, though. You press a touch-sensitive (and not very well lit) button to activate the menu, but rather than alerting you to a space, you need to tell the car when you’ve found somewhere.

It does the job very well, spinning the steering wheel and shuffling between forward and backwards perfectly. It’s pretty quick, too, although parallel parking isn’t something to be rushed.

That’s a metaphor for much of the ID Buzz’s tech, really. While VW’s tech has come in for a lot of flak, I tend to work around it by using Apple CarPlay. The screen itself is responsive, and there are plenty of features. But the sat-nav just isn’t all that intuitive, and while I can live without the temperature and volume controls being lit, it seems like a very odd decision.

Still, the larger screen that comes as part of the Infotainment Package Plus only costs £130 now – more than £1400 less than it would’ve cost early Buzz buyers.

I prefer using a speed limiter to adaptive cruise control, so it irks that the car defaults to cruise each time, and those haptic buttons on the steering wheel are easy to knock by accident.

Despite this, I’m still pretty upbeat about the Buzz’s tech. I like that there are USB-C sockets in reach of the driver and four passengers, that the heated steering wheel fires into life automatically when the car is cold, and that over-the-air software updates happen unobtrusively.