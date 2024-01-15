Volkswagen ID Buzz long-term test: report 6

Why it’s here We want to find out if a more traditional MPV format can still make for an appealing and practical family car. And more importantly, if the funky styling can win over diehard petrolheads.

Mileage 12,284 Price £63,835 Target price £63,335 Price as tested £66,945 Official range 255 miles Test range 250 miles

January 15 2024 – Heating up

Preparing to drive in winter usually means spending several minutes in the bitter cold, rubbing your hands to keep warm while the air-conditioning properly kicks in. It’s rarely a nice time waiting for the heat to permeate your car's interior. And that’s assuming you don’t need to jump out to clear the windows of frost, ice or condensation.

Like many other electric cars, the Volkswagen ID Buzz has a solution: pre-heating. As long as the car is plugged in – and due to a depleted range now the temperature has plummeted, it usually is – I can feed off my home’s electricity supply to crank up the heating, clearing the windows and ensuring the Buzz is toasty warm for early-morning departures.