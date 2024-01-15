2024 Car of the Year Awards: the best cars in every class revealed >>

Home
Feature
Volkswagen ID Buzz long-term test: report 6
feature

Volkswagen ID Buzz long-term test: report 6

Back in 2023 we named this electric people carrier as our Car of the Year, but does it continue to impress when you live with it?...

Volkswagen ID Buzz cold hands in winter
Author Avatar
by
Stuart Milne
Published15 January 2024

The car Volkswagen ID Buzz Style SWB 77kWh Pro Run by Stuart Milne, digital editor

Why it’s here We want to find out if a more traditional MPV format can still make for an appealing and practical family car. And more importantly, if the funky styling can win over diehard petrolheads.

Needs to Offer effortless practicality to families, yet be the consummate commuter car

Mileage 12,284 Price £63,835 Target price £63,335 Price as tested £66,945 Official range 255 miles Test range 250 miles

January 15 2024 – Heating up

Preparing to drive in winter usually means spending several minutes in the bitter cold, rubbing your hands to keep warm while the air-conditioning properly kicks in. It’s rarely a nice time waiting for the heat to permeate your car's interior. And that’s assuming you don’t need to jump out to clear the windows of frost, ice or condensation.

Like many other electric cars, the Volkswagen ID Buzz has a solution: pre-heating. As long as the car is plugged in – and due to a depleted range now the temperature has plummeted, it usually is – I can feed off my home’s electricity supply to crank up the heating, clearing the windows and ensuring the Buzz is toasty warm for early-morning departures.

This is done via a smartphone app, but unlike some I’ve encountered, VW’s is slick and easy to use. Simply tap the Departure Times option to tell the car when you’re leaving, and it’ll do the rest by itself. You can schedule heating for multiple days, set recurring events, or even command it to start warming immediately. It’s also possible to set the car to cool itself in the height of the summer, but those days feel like a long way off right now

Volkswagen pre-conditioning app

Pre-heating whilst plugged in also means the heater isn’t drawing power from the battery, which improves range. Even so, consistent temperatures little more than freezing means the Buzz has shed around 50 miles of range from the peak of 250 miles in the summer. It certainly requires more charging, but is still more than up to the job of my 130-mile daily commute.

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

Read more about our long-term Volkswagen ID Buzz >>

Read about more long-term test cars >>

Buy a new car with What Car?

Like the sound of the Volkswagen ID Buzz?

If so, check out the latest Volkswagen ID Buzz deals available through our free New Car Deals service.

Our network of What Car? approved dealers use our Target Price discounts (the most our mystery shoppers think you should pay) as the basis for their savings.

Top 10s >
Best ofTop 10 Used Convertibles

Best used convertibles

The days are officially getting longer again, so if you fancy making the most of those precious rays you'll want a used convertible. Here's a list of our top 10 favourites

Long term tests >
FeatureVolkswagen ID Buzz LT on beach

Volkswagen ID Buzz long-term test

Back in 2023 we named this electric people carrier as our Car of the Year, but does it continue to impress when you live with it?

New car group tests >
FeatureMercedes EQE and Porsche Taycan with London bus

New Mercedes EQE vs Porsche Taycan

As the electric equivalent of an E-Class, the new Mercedes EQE has the potential to shake up the executive car category. But first it’ll have to beat the Porsche Taycan

News and advice
Volkswagen ID Buzz cracked windscreen
Feature

Volkswagen ID Buzz long-term test: report 5

Volkswagen ID Buzz with toy car
Feature

Volkswagen ID Buzz long-term test: report 3

VW ID Buzz front right driving
Feature

Volkswagen ID Buzz long-term test: report 1

Volkswagen ID.5 2022 front
News

2022 Volkswagen ID 5 electric SUV previewed: price, specs and release date

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX 2022 cornering
First drive

2022 Volkswagen ID 4 GTX review: price, specs and release date

Ford Mustang Mach-E 2021 vs Volkswagen ID.4 rears
Feature

New Ford Mustang Mach-E vs new Volkswagen ID 4: verdict

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO