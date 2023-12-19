Volkswagen ID Buzz long-term test: report 5

The journey was about 168 miles, so I ensured the car was toasty warm while still plugged in at home using the pre-conditioning function on Volkswagen’s smartphone app, which is very straightforward. The trip computer said I would arrive with 40 miles spare – in fact I arrived just outside Wincanton with an estimate-beating 45 miles of range.

There were some hairy moments along the way, but the Buzz kept going, even with its more eco-minded tyres. But I was grateful for the high driving position which made it a little easier to judge the depth of some of the puddles.

Yes, I stuck to 60mph on the motorway, but I was also enjoying the air-con set to a pleasant 22 degrees and the occasional bit of heated seat and steering wheel action. Yes, the estimated range has taken a tumble of around 20-30 miles since the late summer, but the notion of cold, wet wintry weather playing havoc with EV usability simply hasn't happened.

The car’s range estimates have been pretty steadfast so far; only when the cruise control is set to 70mph for long distances does the range begin to fall away – and even then, only by a little. That definitely gives confidence.

What’s giving me slightly less confidence are a couple of rattles which I simply can’t trace. One was my son’s child seat, but it sounds like there’s something lurking in the front passenger door and at least one of the rear doors. At the moment, it’s a case of turning up the car’s audio system, but when the weather improves, some exploratory work is certainly required.