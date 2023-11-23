Best car seats 2023: the safest child seats for newborns and toddlers

Price £625

Suitable for children from 40-125cm tall

Category Score Ease of use 75% Practicality 72% Value for money 60% Safety 88% What Car? rating 79%

The One+ 2 is an extended rearward-facing seat that can be used up to the age of seven. It’s the first rearward-facing i-Size seat suitable for children up to this age, its Isofix fittings make it easier to install than seatbelt-secured alternatives.

Fitting instructions aren’t as good as what some rival brands provide – there’s no QR code to let you watch an installation video – but numbered stickers dotted around the seat guide you through the correct procedure. There’s no car compatibility list in the printed user manual and the online checker is hard to navigate.

The infant insert comes with printed information on the size of the child it should be used with, and the seat recline feature is a button you twist – great for getting a precise seat angle.

While the One+ 2 takes up quite a lot of space, it can be slid forward by up to 30cm to allow better access, if your car has enough room. It's the priciest of all our seats to buy but can be used for a full seven years, so it’s still reasonable value for money, at £7 a month.

As for safety, the One+ 2 has passed the Swedish Plus Test, but it didn’t do as well in the ADAC test as its BeSafe Stretch and Cybex Anoris T rivals, being rated as good rather than very good.

4. Avionaut Sky 2.0