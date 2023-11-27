Volkswagen ID Buzz long-term test: report 4

Why it’s here We want to find out if a more traditional MPV format can still make for an appealing and practical family car. And more importantly, if the funky styling can win over diehard petrolheads.

Mileage 9823 Price £63,715 Target price £63,715 Price as tested £68,255 Official range 255 miles Test range 260 miles

27 November 2023 – Cracking up

We all love chips, but when they’re in the middle of your windscreen they’re not nearly as tasty.

In my last report, I mentioned how Autoglass came out to repair a small chip in the windscreen of my Volkswagen ID Buzz.

That was on the Monday; two days later a rock was flicked up on the M25 motorway, causing another far larger chip with star-shaped cracks which grew at an alarming rate. This time, though, it was immediately apparent that no amount of repair resin would fix it – something that was confirmed during a second Autoglass visit.



So, as you read this, the Buzz has been whisked off to my local Volkswagen dealer for a £342.50 replacement screen (plus labour) – a surprisingly small cost considering the sheer size of the glass, and its integrated heater element.