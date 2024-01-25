Best used convertibles

You might think that UK drivers wouldn’t particularly care for open-top, convertible cars but, despite the unpredictable climate, we buy more than most European countries. That's good news if you want one as it means there’s a good number of very affordable used examples available.

What’s more, there’s a used convertible to suit every taste – from practical and family-friendly four-seaters to small, sporty two-seaters.

So, to tempt your palate, here are our top 10 favourites. And if you can't wait to find out which of them is our favourite, it's the latest version of the iconic Mazda MX-5, which is great to drive and decently affordable, with prices now starting from around £10,000.

Follow the link below each car and you could put one on your driveway sooner than you think.