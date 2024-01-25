In partnership with Autotrader
Best used convertibles
The days are officially getting longer again, so if you fancy making the most of those precious rays you'll want a used convertible. Here's a list of our top 10 favourites...
You might think that UK drivers wouldn’t particularly care for open-top, convertible cars but, despite the unpredictable climate, we buy more than most European countries. That's good news if you want one as it means there’s a good number of very affordable used examples available.
What’s more, there’s a used convertible to suit every taste – from practical and family-friendly four-seaters to small, sporty two-seaters.
So, to tempt your palate, here are our top 10 favourites. And if you can't wait to find out which of them is our favourite, it's the latest version of the iconic Mazda MX-5, which is great to drive and decently affordable, with prices now starting from around £10,000.
Follow the link below each car and you could put one on your driveway sooner than you think.
Mazda MX-5
If you can live with only two seats, there's little to dislike about the latest Mazda MX-5. It's great fun to drive, but cheap to buy and run, and very reliable. The compact dimensions make it great around town – it never feels out of its depth on a motorway either – and the soft suspension gives it a brilliant ride. You’ll have a dependable and fun little sports car – one that makes for the best used convertible in the biz. Prices start at just £10,000.
We found: 2019 Mazda MX-5 1.5 SE-L, 30,000 miles, £13,000
Pros
- Outstanding ride and handling balance
- Performance suited to UK roads
- Low running costs
Cons
- Wind noise at speed
- Limited storage
- Driving position lacks adjustment
Audi TT Roadster
You might be surprised to find out how cheap the third-generation Audi TT is these days, with prices from £10,000. In fact, considering how good it is to drive, we’d say it’s something of a bargain. The TT gives you agile handling, quick, direct steering and, on higher-spec models, the grip and traction of four-wheel drive. True, you’ll have to make do with two seats, but if that’s all you need and you want a premium feel, the TT is about the best there is.
We found: 2017 Audi TT Roadster 2.0 TFSI Sport, 39,000 miles, £13,750
Pros
- Fabulous interior
- Crisp handling
- Efficient engines
Cons
- Stingy equipment
- Some wind noise at speed
- Not the cheapest convertible
Audi A3 Cabriolet
A high purchase price (thanks to its strong residuals) is the only reason the Audi A3 Cabriolet didn’t finish higher up our list. It’s a cracking all-rounder, with the same sublime balance between ride and handling as any hard-top A3. The 1.4-litre TFSI is our favourite because it blends excellent performance with impressive economy. You get a gorgeous interior, an impressively big boot for a car of this type, and enough room in the back for two adults. Used prices start from around £7000.
We found: 2017 Audi A3 Cabriolet 1.4 TFSI Sport, 75,000 miles, £12,000
Pros
- Beautifully finished interior
- Ride and handling balance
- Well equipped
Cons
- Sport and S Line are more refined than SE cars
- Poor rear room
- Optional automatic is jerky
Porsche Boxster
Wait, what's this? Surely this isn't the latest 718 Boxster but the one before? You're right, but in many ways, we prefer this older car, thanks to it coming with the delightful flat-six engine rather than the later car's four-cylinder unit. It feels light, agile and quick on its feet, not to mention its 3.4-litre engine produces a healthy 311bhp (in S guise) and is great fun. That being said, even standard cars with the 261bhp 2.7-litre engine are a joy to drive.
We found: 2016 Porsche Boxster 2.7, 48,000 miles, £24,000
Pros
- Brilliant handling
- Surprisingly comfortable ride
- Classy interior
Cons
- Not as well equipped as some
- Fuel consumption heavy
Mercedes C-Class Cabriolet
If you're after a suave and relaxed four-seat convertible car, the Mercedes C-Class Cabriolet may well be the car for you. The ride on its air suspension is positively wafty, while it's refined, good to drive, well-equipped and decently practical too. The interior is plush and neatly laid out, too, so it'll impress your passengers, or the passers-by looking in as you cruise past with the roof down. On top of that, it's now really good value bought used, so it just edges above its E-Class Cabrio sibling here.
We found: 2019 Mercedes C-Class Cabriolet C220d AMG Line, 48,000 miles, £18,000
Pros
- Well equipped
- Comfortable ride on air suspension
- Good to drive
Cons
- Unrefined diesels
- Cramped rear seats
- Audi interiors feel more solid
- Reliability a bit mixed
Mini Convertible
The latest Mini is one of the more accessible convertibles on the market, with some of the lowest prices of the lot. Those compact dimensions also mean it’s very easy to drive around town. With excellent build quality, great looks and some of the most fun driving dynamics around – not to mention a choice of impressively efficient engines – it's a very compelling cabrio.
We found: 2019 Mini Convertible 1.5 Cooper, 35,500 miles, £10,995
Pros
- Strong engines
- Smart interior
- Good refinement
Cons
- Tight rear space
- Rear visibility isn’t great
- Small boot
Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet
A drop-top with the three-pointed star on its nose is a covetable thing indeed, and the Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet is no exception. Clever aerodynamics and an innovative heating system that blows warm air at your neck to help prevent the chilling effect of wind buffeting helps to keep occupants warm. The E-Class Cabriolet is well built, supremely smooth and comfortable. It's also refined to drive with the top down and gives you a big boot for extended holidays.
We found: 2019 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet E350d AMG Line, 50,000 miles, £21,995
Pros
- Well equipped
- Low levels of wind buffeting with roof down
- Decent boot for a convertible
Cons
- Some models have pricey tax bills
- Not the sharpest to drive
- Rear seat space not as good as some rivals
BMW 2 Series Convertible
The compact BMW 2 Series is a great all-round convertible. It's comfortable and terrific fun to drive, comes with good petrol or diesel engines and has sharp handling. It’s also reasonably practical. It feels classy and sporty throughout, and buyers can choose from relaxed SE to sportier M Sport, which has stiffer suspension. It has proved reliable too, coming fifth out of 15 models in its class in the most recent What Car? Reliability Survey.
We found: 2019 BMW 2 Series Convertible M240i, 42,000 miles, £14,900
Pros
- Compliant ride
- Sharp handling
- Strong performance
Cons
- Cramped rear seats
- Diesel engines noisy
- Mid-spec trims not so well equipped
Jaguar F-Type Convertible
Elegant yet purposeful, the Jaguar F-Type is one of the most desirable used convertibles around. This soft-top sports car is available in turbocharged four-cylinder, supercharged V6 and V8 form. All variants, especially six and eight-cylinder cars, sound amazing and drive like a dream, with fun handling and impressive performance. Not cheap to run, but there are plenty of bargains out there, offering great value for money. Prices start at just £20,000.
We found: 2019 Jaguar F-Type 3.0 V6, 56,000 miles, £30,000
Pros
- Good performance
- Attractive styling
- Lots of fun to drive
Cons
- Tiny boot
- Fiddly infotainment
- Not cheap to run
BMW 4 Series Convertible
This previous-generation version of the BMW 4 Series Convertible follows in the footsteps of a long line of classy BMW drop-tops. In SE spec it’s very much a comfortable cruiser, with soft suspension giving it a smooth ride. M Sport versions feel sportier to drive, especially when paired with the 326bhp 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine in the range-topping 440i version. Inside, you get a classy dashboard, one of the best infotainment systems around and a leather-lined interior that feels very posh indeed.
We found: 2019 BMW 4 Series Convertible 440i M Sport, 46,000 miles, £20,000
Pros
- Lots of equipment
- Comfortable ride
- Security of folding hard-top
Cons
- Small boot with roof down
- Not as sharp to drive as coupé
- Limited space in rear seats
