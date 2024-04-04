What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable coupés, convertibles and sports cars

The good news is that these cars are generally robust, providing fault-free driving for most owners. The class has had an average score of 92% for the past couple of years, and some cars frequently appear at the top of the chart.

Coupés, convertibles and sports cars are cars you buy for fun, but getting one that's unreliable and costly to keep on the road will quickly dent your enthusiasm.

To create the latest What Car? Reliability Survey – conducted in association with MotorEasy – we asked 21,732 drivers to tell us about any faults their cars had suffered in the past 2 years.

For each of these, we asked owners how long the car spent in the garage, and how much it cost to put the fault right. This data allowed us to create definitive reliability ratings for 178 models from 32 brands.

To help warn potential buyers about common problems, we also noted where the faults occurred, asking owners to choose from 14 different component areas.