Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best family electric SUV interior

The BMW iX’s interior matches the visual pizazz of the Mercedes EQE SUV’s, while equalling the quality you’ll find inside an Audi Q8 e-tron.

Every surface is finished with materials that update the leather-and-wood look of traditional luxury with a commendably eco-minded approach; the wood is from sustainable sources, there’s recycled (but tough-feeling) plastic, and instead of hide you get microfibre fabrics. The grey Design Loft interior is particularly attractive; it lifts the ambience yet costs just £450.