2024 Car of the Year Awards: the best cars in every class revealed >>

Home
Awards
Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best family electric SUV interior
WhatCarAwards banner - desktop
sponsored

In association with MotorEasy

Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best family electric SUV interior

This class embraces a useable driving range and fast charging tech, but the best must also be hugely practical and loaded with great tech...

Best family electric SUV interior

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport

Blackhorse What Car? Awards logo
Read review Find deals
BMW iX front driving

The BMW iX’s interior matches the visual pizazz of the Mercedes EQE SUV’s, while equalling the quality you’ll find inside an Audi Q8 e-tron.

Every surface is finished with materials that update the leather-and-wood look of traditional luxury with a commendably eco-minded approach; the wood is from sustainable sources, there’s recycled (but tough-feeling) plastic, and instead of hide you get microfibre fabrics. The grey Design Loft interior is particularly attractive; it lifts the ambience yet costs just £450.

BMW iX rotary dial and gear selector

We also love that the iX’s top-notch infotainment system isn’t wholly reliant on its touchscreen; its rotary controller is much easier to use while driving.

Meanwhile, the iX’s high roof, flat floor and broad interior combine to give every occupant luxurious amounts of head, leg and shoulder room. Our favourite xDrive50 version adds air suspension for a settled high-speed ride; it’s also one of the quietest cars we’ve ever driven.

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

See all of our Car of the Year 2024 winners >>

Car of the Year

Category winners

Small Car of the Year
Renault Clio with COTY 2024 logo
Family Car of the Year
Toyota Corolla with COTY 2024 logo
Hot Hatch of the Year
Mercedes-AMG A45 with COTY 2024 logo
Small SUV of the Year
Lexus LBX with COTY 2024 logo
Family SUV of the Year
Kia Sportage with COTY 2024 logo
Plug-in Hybrid of the Year
Mazda MX-30 R-EV with COTY 2024 logo
Small Electric Car of the Year
MG 4 EV with COTY 2024 logo
Small Electric SUV of the Year
Smart #1 with COTY 2024 logo
Family Electric SUV of the Year
Kia EV6 with COTY 2024 logo
Executive Car of the Year
Tesla Model 3 with COTY 2024 logo
Estate Car of the Year
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports with COTY 2024 logo
7-Seater of the Year
Land Rover Defender with COTY 2024 logo
Luxury Car of the Year
BMW X7 with COTY 2024 logo
Coupé/Convertible of the Year
BMW 4 Series with COTY 2024 logo
Sports SUV of the Year
Ford Puma ST with COTY 2024 logo
Sports Car of the Year
Porsche Cayman GTS with COTY 2024 logo
Performance Car of the Year
BMW M3 Touring with COTY 2024 logo
Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO