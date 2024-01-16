In association with MotorEasy
Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best family electric SUV interior
This class embraces a useable driving range and fast charging tech, but the best must also be hugely practical and loaded with great tech...
BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport
The BMW iX’s interior matches the visual pizazz of the Mercedes EQE SUV’s, while equalling the quality you’ll find inside an Audi Q8 e-tron.
Every surface is finished with materials that update the leather-and-wood look of traditional luxury with a commendably eco-minded approach; the wood is from sustainable sources, there’s recycled (but tough-feeling) plastic, and instead of hide you get microfibre fabrics. The grey Design Loft interior is particularly attractive; it lifts the ambience yet costs just £450.
We also love that the iX’s top-notch infotainment system isn’t wholly reliant on its touchscreen; its rotary controller is much easier to use while driving.
Meanwhile, the iX’s high roof, flat floor and broad interior combine to give every occupant luxurious amounts of head, leg and shoulder room. Our favourite xDrive50 version adds air suspension for a settled high-speed ride; it’s also one of the quietest cars we’ve ever driven.
