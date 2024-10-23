Used Car of the Year Awards: SUVs

Price from £16,000 Our pick T3 R-Design

The success of the original Nissan Qashqai may have prompted a long line of imitators that took the basic formula and (in some cases) improved on it, but what was missing for years was a family-friendly SUV that offered all the refinement and quality of a larger, more expensive car, wrapped up in a modern, chic design. That need was met in 2018 with the arrival of the Volvo XC40.

Of course, there were already other family SUVs that did specific things just as well, but the XC40 was the supreme all-rounder. We were so impressed that we named it our Car of the Year that year. Buyers liked it, too, and its popularity

means there are now plenty of good used examples to choose from. Initially, both petrol and diesel engines were offered. Post-2020 models dropped the diesels but added mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid technology to the petrol line up, as well as a fully electric version. It’s in any of its petrol forms that the XC40’s refinement shines, though, and it’s this overall sophistication. that ultimately gave it the edge over other shortlisted contenders such as the Ford Puma

and Kia Sportage this year.