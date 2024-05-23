New Kia EV3 electric car revealed: plus details on new Kia EV4 and EV5

Kia is losing its Soul – but not in the way you might think. You see, the Kia Soul EV small SUV will be leaving the Korean manufacturer’s line-up in the near future. In its place? The new Kia EV3 you see here.

On the outside, it looks a little like a shrunken EV9, and the same can be said of the interior.

The two cars share the same infotainment setup with a digital driver display, 12.3in touchscreen (now with ChatGPT AI voice control, so you can talk to it using natural language, and ask it questions) and a 5.3in climate control screen – which we found frustrating when we sat in the EV3, because it could too easily be blocked from view by the steering wheel. At least physical rocker switches are present to adjust temperature and fan speed. And all of this is standard.