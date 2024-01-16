Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best electric performance car

Last year, the fully electric Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo shone so brightly in the performance car category that it hurt your eyes to look at. Today, it still has a hell of a glow to it, but the most recent What Car? Reliability Survey revealed that Taycan owners are less happy than those with BMW M3s , and in a seriously close-run race, that’s enough to knock the Taycan off the top spot.

Besides that, though, the Taycan is the best-driving electric car you can buy, and the Cross Turismo is our favourite version. Like the M3 Touring does with the regular M3, the Cross Turismo takes the exhilarating Taycan recipe and adds versatility, thanks to its estate-style rear end. Its raised ride height means ruined Tarmac needn’t spoil your fun, either. As an electric performance car, it’s unique; the Taycan’s Audi E-tron GT cousin is offered only as a sleek saloon.

