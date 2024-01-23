How to take your company car on holiday abroad without breaking the law

To get a VE103B, you must provide:

Driver’s name

Address on driving licence

Telephone number

Travel dates

Countries to be visited

Additional drivers

It can sometimes take a few weeks for such a piece of paperwork to be generated, so it’s wise to get the process under way long before you need to travel.

2. Make sure your car is fully insured outside the UK

If you are in charge of your own insurance policy, it’s a good idea to get in touch with your insurer before your trip to make sure your policy will cover you abroad. For travel outside the EU, your insurance company will need to provide a "green card".

If your company sorts out insurance, check with your fleet manager that your car will be covered in the country or countries you plan to drive in on holiday.

3. Check if you need an international driving permit

If you have a normal UK driving licence, most European countries don’t demand that you also possess an international driving permit (IDP).

However, there are 140 countries that will require you to have the additional paperwork, and the penalty for not having an IDP in these countries can be severe: you could face a hefty fine or you could even confiscation of your vehicle.

That’s why it makes sense to sort out an IDP long before you plan to travel. The good news is that it costs only a few pounds, and can be obtained from a Post Office.

In addition, you’ll need to carry a printout of your driving record, which you can download from www.gov.uk/view-driving-licence.