The best SUV company cars you can get in the UK

Fleet car drivers – just like private buyers – love SUVs for their raised seating positions, family-friendly practicality and, increasingly, availability in fully electric or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions.

But which model makes the best companion for both business and personal use, while also offering a reasonable benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax rate? Well, our current favourite SUV company car is a relatively new model from a lesser-known brand: the Genesis GV60.

It's actually no big surprise to see the GV60 coming first in our SUV fleet cars top 10 because it's already won the Best Electric SUV title at our annual Car of the Year Awards.