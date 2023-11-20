The best SUV company cars you can get in the UK
If you want an SUV as your next fleet car, we can help you narrow down your options with this run-down of the 10 best SUV company cars – including plenty of tax-efficient all-electric models...
Fleet car drivers – just like private buyers – love SUVs for their raised seating positions, family-friendly practicality and, increasingly, availability in fully electric or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions.
But which model makes the best companion for both business and personal use, while also offering a reasonable benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax rate? Well, our current favourite SUV company car is a relatively new model from a lesser-known brand: the Genesis GV60.
It's actually no big surprise to see the GV60 coming first in our SUV fleet cars top 10 because it's already won the Best Electric SUV title at our annual Car of the Year Awards.
Here, we run down our 10 top picks among SUVs for company car drivers to help you narrow down your options before you choose the right model for your needs.
For each one we give our road testers' rating out of five, our favourite version as a fleet car, the list price and the monthly BIK rate for a 20% and 40% tax payer in the 2023/2024 tax year. There’s also a link to our full new car review so you can find out everything you need to know about the car and its key rivals.
The best SUV fleet cars available in the UK
1. Genesis GV60
What Car? rating 5/5
Our favourite version Premium
List price £54,050
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £18
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £36
This electric SUV from Genesis (Hyundai's luxury division) is closely related to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6, but we think it's a better choice because of the lovely interior, great refinement and high level of standard equipment. Better still, the Premium version has a useful official range of 321 miles and all versions have a maximum charging rate of 239kW.
2. Smart #1
What Car? rating 5/5
Our favourite version Pro+
List price £35,895
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £12
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £23.67
The tiny two-seat Smart car – launched in 1998 – was certainly eye-catching, but won't really serve as weekend trip transport for your family. The #1 (aka Hashtag One) is a very different beast. It's an electric car with room for five adults in the high-quality interior, and although the boot is quite small, if that's not a problem it's a great fleet-car choice.
3. BMW iX3
What Car? rating 5/5
Our favourite version M Sport
List price £68,105
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £22.67
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £45.42
The iX3 thoroughly deserves a place in our top three. With its long range, class-leading infotainment, and classy interior, it's a very impressive electric SUV. It’s not as quick as some rivals, but 0-62mph in 6.8 seconds is hardly sluggish. Besides, it offers a more rounded drive than most competitors, with a ride on the firm side of comfortable and impressive agility.
4. Mercedes GLC
What Car? rating 4/5
Our favourite version 300e AMG Line Premium
List price £68,155
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £56.83
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £113.58
This is the first non-fully-electric model on this list, but you can still keep BIK tax costs reasonable by opting for the 300e plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version. The GLC is effectively a pumped up Mercedes C-Class, and offers loads of interior space plus a big boot with an electric tailgate. All versions get an automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive.
5. Range Rover Sport
What Car? rating 5/5
Our favourite version P460e Dynamic SE
List price £92,925
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £77.42
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £154.83
We're such big fans of the Range Rover Sport that we named it Best Luxury Car at our 2023 Car of the Year Awards. You don't even need to start the engine to see why: the interior is tasteful and exquisite, with wonderful materials that look and feel good. It's surprisingly easy to drive, and – fortunately for company car drivers – available as a PHEV.
6. Kia EV6
What Car? rating 5/5
Our favourite version RWD GT-Line
List price £48,190
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £16.08
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £32.17
The EV6 electric SUV is another former Car of the Year Awards star – it was our overall winner in 2022. Why? Well, our judges were impressed with its long range, ability to charge up quickly and the amount of space rear-seat passengers get. It comes with plenty of kit to help make those long drives easier, including adaptive cruise control and rain-sensing wipers.
7. Lexus NX
What Car? rating 4/5
Our favourite version 450h+ Premium Pack
List price £54,895
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £73.17
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £146.42
The latest NX is the first Lexus to be available as a plug-in hybrid as well as a full hybrid and it's the PHEV that makes most sense for business drivers. It can officially travel more than 40 miles on electric power alone, keeping BIK tax reasonable. Plus, it's quick, plush inside, very quiet and, based on Lexus's reliability record, should be utterly dependable.
8. Range Rover Evoque
What Car? rating 5/5
Our favourite version P300e S
List price £48,945
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £97.92
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £195.75
The Evoque allows you to enjoy the Range Rover luxury SUV experience in a rather more manageable package. It's good to drive with responsive steering, plus it has the strong off-road abilities you'd expect in a car from the Land Rover stable. Our road testers were also impressed by the driving position and generous standard equipment.
9. BMW iX
What Car? rating 4/5
Our favourite version xDrive50 M Sport
List price £104,230
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £34.75
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £69.50
The iX was designed from the ground up as an electric SUV (unlike many BMW models, which are available with motors or an engine). The result is a big, comfy 4x4 that's as rapid as it is hi-tech, yet relatively affordable as a company car because of its complete lack of exhaust pipe emissions. Our favourite xDrive50 version has an official range of more than 300 miles.
10. Toyota Yaris Cross
What Car? rating 4/5
Our favourite version Design
List price £26,315
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £109.67
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £219.33
The Yaris Cross is a hybrid small SUV that broke the 100mpg barrier when we tested its real-life efficiency in realistic driving conditions. That's great news if you do lots of long trips for work or in your own time. We also approve of its ability to buzz around town on electricity alone, the user-friendly interior and Toyota's excellent reliability record.
