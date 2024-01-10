Fleet car insurance – how to insure a company car and who pays the premiums

This is when the word "pitfalls" looms large, because if you’re using your own car for business, you need to make sure you have an appropriate insurance policy.

For a start, the term "fully comprehensive" is a misnomer. It doesn’t actually cater for all circumstances, because when setting it up you’ll have to choose between Social cover, Social and Commuting, or Business Car cover.

The entry-level cover is Social insurance, which is more commonly known as SDP (social, domestic and pleasure). An SDP policy will cover you for day-to-day journeys such as visiting the shops, going to the cinema, seeing friends and so on. In essence, the sort of journeys you carry out when you’re not at work.

It's important to note that an SDP policy does not cover you for your commute to work. Now, you might usually walk, cycle or take the bus or train to get to your workplace, but if you have a crash on that one occasion when you do drive to work, your insurance company could well refuse to pay out.

That’s why it’s vital you choose a level of cover that includes commuting (SDP+C).

If you intend to use your personal car for business journeys during the working day – as well as for the commute there and back – you’ll need a proper Business Car policy.

And that’s what we mean by pitfalls. You need to be very clear and honest about what you intend to use your personal car for, otherwise if the worst happens, you could end up with not just the hassle of a damage car but also a very big bill that your insurer won't help you with.

Read more: The best finance options for fleet cars

What are the different types of business car insurance?