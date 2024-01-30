Duty of care advice for fleet managers and company car drivers

That’s why it’s important for a company to have a robust health and safety policy in place. That policy should be written down, and read and agreed regularly by all company car drivers. At a minimum, it should cover three main areas: drivers, vehicles and journeys.

1. Safe drivers

A company’s drivers should be thoroughly vetted before ever driving a company vehicle.

As part of that, the employee’s driving licence should be scrutinised, and if they’re deemed suitable, they should be subject to a comprehensive induction process, to ensure they are fully aware of all that will be expected of them.

Drivers should also undergo training to ensure they’re safe on the road, and it should be refreshed periodically.

2. Safe vehicles

A company’s fleet car choice lists should have only completely appropriate vehicles on it. For example, if a business expects a staff member to drive from London to Glasgow, it would be unreasonable to expected them to do it in a city car.

In addition, the company must ensure that the car being provided to an employee is safe to drive before that staffer gets their hands on it. A company must also ensure that the car is serviced and maintained according to official schedules, and repaired as soon as it requires it.

And talking of repairs, the company has a duty to ensure that the car is properly insured at all times.

3. Safe journeys

It is vital that a driver’s scheduling is worked out in advance, and is reasonable. That allows them to prepare for a long journey ahead of time by getting a good night’s sleep, and working out places to stop for breaks to make sure any fatigue is properly managed.