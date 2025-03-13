2025 Mercedes CLA revealed: sleek new executive car majors on efficiency

Despite all the technical differences, the CLA actually looks a lot like the bigger Mercedes EQE and Mercedes EQS electric saloons on the outside. But inside it pushes the boundaries again, with it being the first car to get the brand’s fourth-generation MBUX infotainment system .

This is the first system in the automotive industry to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) from both Google and Microsoft. Meanwhile, the voice control virtual assistant system uses ChatGPT 4.0 in an effort to help it better understand your commands. And you know what? During our limited time with it in a studio, it worked well.

It’s joined by a new touchscreen layout that was clearly inspired by the iOS operating system on Apple phones; you can even drag the various apps into position and combine them into themed folders in the same way. But while this makes it intuitive (at least for anyone with an iPhone), it would still be easier to operate on the move if it were backed up by physical buttons and dials; instead, even the climate controls are on the screen.

To one side of this main touchscreen sits a digital display for the driver, while on the other there’s the option to specify an entertainment screen on which a front passenger can play games or watch films. What’s odd is that this can also be seen by the driver in their peripheral vision. While this has the potential to be distracting, a driver attention monitor automatically switches the passenger’s screen off if the driver is caught looking directly at it.