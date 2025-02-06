BYD Seal long-term test: report 6

But is ‘3.8sec’ really of any value, beyond bragging rights? After all, I don’t know about you, but I’m not in the habit of mashing my car’s accelerator to the floor when the lights turn green. And I’ve not even once used the Seal’s launch control system, which is designed to make it as easy as possible to extract the advertised performance. Despite this, though, I actually do think there’s plenty to be said for having a lot of performance on tap. The closest thing I typically do to a 0-62mph sprint is 0-30mph when I’m looking to pull out of a busy junction, and in these situations the instant hit of torque that my Seal’s powerful electric motors deliver is very welcome. Plus, of course, because all four wheels are driven, very little of their output is wasted.

By comparison, in automatic petrol and diesel cars (even quite fast ones with four-wheel drive) there's often a noticeable gap between you depressing the accelerator pedal and any actual forward movement – something that can leave you with your heart in your mouth. In addition, all that performance makes overtakes quicker and less stressful. And because – like most electric cars – the Seal has a single-speed gearbox, it piles on the pace in a very predictable and linear fashion. So, sure, inappropriate speed is dangerous. But as long as you treat it with the proper respect, I personally think having a powerful car like my Seal can make you safer.