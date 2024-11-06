BYD Seal long-term test: report 3

Then my parents – who were at my flat, looking after my daughter – phoned to say that they needed to pop home, so could I pick her up from their house. It was a detour of less than 20 miles, but with that added in, I decided I really would be pushing my luck if I tried to get all the way back to London without a top-up.

Adding to my increasing discomfort was the fact that I’d actually not started with a full battery (the Seal had been on 86%). However, I reckoned I’d still make it back without stopping if I kept to 60mph on the return journey. And, sure enough, this did improve the Seal’s efficiency, even though the estimated range I'd have left when I reached my destination continued to drop.

The solution: a quick stop at Beaconsfield Services, just off the M40. Or, at least, that was the plan, but when I pulled in, I found all nine chargers on the site were occupied. And then, when one of the ultra-rapid Ionity units at Beaconsfield did eventually become available, it refused to start pumping electricity.

I called the Ionity helpline, where a nice lady called Sara tried to get the unit working. But ultimately, after almost half an hour of attempts, she had to admit defeat.

Instead, I moved over to one of the older, Gridserve chargers at the services, which had since become available, and here a swipe of my credit card immediately got the electricity flowing. The trouble was it was coming in a trickle rather than a torrent; at a speed of 22kW versus the 60kW the unit was supposedly capable of, and a fraction of the Seal's 150kW maximum.