BYD Seal long-term test: report 2

Mileage 3182 List price £48,695 Target Price £45,936 Price as tested £49,571 Test range 304 miles Official range 323 miles

20 October – For better and for worse

I mentioned in my first report that on paper the BYD Seal offers many of the same qualities as the BMW i5 that I ran previously, despite costing around half the price. And after a month living with my new car, it's clear that while there are certain areas where you get what you pay for, in others it does indeed deliver a huge amount of bang for your buck.

You see, it's an easier car to manoeuvre in tight spaces than the i5, just by virtue of it being smaller, yet this doesn't translate into it being smaller inside. On the contrary, the Seal is actually more comfortable for a central rear passenger due to its less sculpted rear bench and completely flat floor. Plus, there’s so much rear leg room that there’s no sign of my seven-year-old daughter’s footprints on the back of the front passenger seat.