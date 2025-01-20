BYD Seal long-term test: report 5

More positively, while exploring the menus that let you customise the Seal’s various driver assistance systems I discovered it can visually display your distance from objects down to the nearest centimetre. With this functionality switched on, my hankering for an audible warning eased again – although I’d still rather have one. Another thing that winter revealed was just how good the Seal’s heated seats are. You see, in some cars, the heating elements are concentrated in the base of the seat, but BYD has spread them right up through the backrest as well, so you quickly become (and then stay) toasty warm. It puts a hot water bottle to shame. And as a bonus, it's actually good for efficiency because heating the seats (and the steering wheel) requires a lot less power than heating the whole car.

Oh, and having complained about the inaccuracy of the Seal’s range readout in a previous report (it always started on the car’s official maximum of 323 miles, but then lost about three miles for every two miles I covered) I’ve discovered that you can get a much more accurate estimate by switching the readout to ‘Dynamic’ mode. Again, this is something that requires you to delve deeply into the sub-menus of the touchscreen infotainment system. Plus, I’m struggling to understand why anyone would prefer their range readout to be ‘less’ accurate. Still, at least there’s the option to have a realistic figure, minimising the risk of you having to make an unplanned charging stop.