BYD Seal long-term test: report 7

I’ve started to receive emails from Tesla owners in which they ask what they should replace their car with now that they no longer like owning a product that’s so strongly associated with Musk.

Plus, a handful of Model 3 drivers have actually come up to me at chargers asking what my BYD Seal is like; again, it’s turned out that they’re thinking of switching due to worries about their cars’ baggage – and they’re not talking about the luggage they have in the boot.

And my answer?

Well, as an all-round package the Model 3 is still the better car; it’s more practical, strikes a better balance between ride comfort and handling, offers superior real-world efficiency and gets cheaper (and more comprehensive) access to Tesla’s excellent Supercharger network.

However, if the BYD brand is more to your taste, the good news is that the Seal has a plush interior, masses of standard kit, a great warranty and decent driving manners.