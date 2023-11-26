Best used BMWs

A slogan BMW loves to use is 'The Ultimate Driving Machine'. This is because the brand takes pride in having produced some of the most stellar driving experiences in the business. Its 'M' performance cars are the cream of the crop, and even a fair few of its entry-level models are true driver's cars. You'll even find some of its luxury SUVs are sharp driving machines.

Couple that with sleek designs and plush interiors and no wonder this premium badge has such a vast following. And, seeing as you're reading this, it's likely you're one of them. You're also someone who relishes an amazing deal, because this list focuses on the top 10 BMW models from the used market.

What car ranks highest? Well, the 2019-present BMW 3 Series is currently the best used BMW you can buy.

