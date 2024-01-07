Fleet cars: is electric, hybrid, petrol or diesel best for a company car?

Company car drivers used to have it pretty easy when it came to deciding what sort of engine their next fleet vehicle should have.

There were two choices – petrol or diesel – and until a few years ago, diesel was the go-to choice because of the low company car tax applied to vehicles running on the fuel. That all changed as concerns grew about the emissions from diesel engines.

That leaves fleet managers and drivers with a tricky choice. Should they go back to petrol cars and vans, and accept an increase in fuels costs and benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax rates, or should they stick with "dirty diesel"? Well, fortunately those are no longer the only options.