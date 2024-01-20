Which car finance option is best for my company car fleet? Options explained

In addition to that, the car never appears on the company balance sheet, and the money a company might have spent on buying a fleet of cars can be invested elsewhere.

However, as with everything, there are a few factors to consider, most notably the fact that you’ll be responsible for the maintenance and repair of the vehicle during your tenure.

Read more: The best fleet cars

What about business contract hire?

Business contract hire – BCH – is similar to leasing, but the monthly fee can include service and maintenance costs as well as VED, so you’ll have no unexpected expenses.

That gives you an accurate picture of your company’s fleet car outgoings each month, which helps to slash your administration costs. At the end of the agreement, all you need to do is hand back the vehicle.

The depreciation of the vehicle (the difference between the purchase price and the resale value at the end of the agreement) is what dictates the size of your monthly payments.

Better still, VAT-registered companies can reclaim up to 50% of the VAT on finance payments and 100% on the maintenance agreement costs.

But contract hire isn’t for everyone. For a start, you need to have an accurate idea of how many miles your staff member is going to do over the course of the contract, because you can face stiff penalties for exceeding the agreed mileage limits.

On top of that, the hire company will insist that the car is insured under a fully comprehensive policy. For help with that, see our company car insurance guide