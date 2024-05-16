2024 Cupra Tavascan review – read our verdict on sporty new electric SUV

Much like TikTok or white Veja trainers, electric SUVs have rapidly grown in popularity in a very short period of time. So you might not be too surprised there's a new one to add to the growing list – the Cupra Tavascan.

From a design perspective, you wouldn’t know the four models are related because the Tavascan has its own striking look. The front end is aggressively styled with a heavily sculpted bonnet and triangular LED headlights. The high window line around the side of the car gives it a strong stance, as does the full-width LED tail light at the rear, where there's an illuminated Cupra logo.

As is the way with the sporty Spanish brand, this isn’t just a simple reskin of the ID 5 – the Tavascan has been engineered to offer a more engaging driving experience, with a particular emphasis on the power delivery, suspension and steering.