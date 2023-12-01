Can I use a company car for personal journeys? The rules explained

There you are, admiring your shiny new fleet car. The boss hands you the keys, so you head off, assuming that you can use it for all types of journeys – business and personal.

In the vast majority of cases, you can. The law places no restrictions on how you use your company car. However, the firm you work for might set some rules that you should be aware of before you start making personal trips. The simplest way to be sure you're not risking trouble is by checking with your line manager or HR department.

The main pitfall to watch out for is if your company tells you the "company cars" their employees use on business must not be used for personal trips. That's usually because for tax purposes the vehicles are being treated as pool cars rather than company cars.