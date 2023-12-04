What are approved mileage allowance payments (MAPs)?

How much can I claim in mileage allowance payments (MAPs)?

The amount that you can claim is dependent on the number of miles you’ve driven on business. The reimbursement rates also vary according to how many miles you’ve covered over the tax year – a more generous rate applies to the first 10,000 miles.

Up to the 10,000 miles mark, drivers can claim 45p per mile. Once the odometer goes past 10,000 miles, the rate drops to 25p per mile. So a driver covering 12,000 miles in a year could claim £5,000 (10,000 x 45p, plus 2,000 x 25p).

Here are the latest MAP rates, which have been in force since the 2011/2012 tax year:

The current approved mileage payment rates

First 10,000 miles Above 10,000 miles Cars and vans 45p 25p Motorcycles 24p 24p Bikes 20p 20p

Do the MAP rates vary depending on the type of car I drive?

Unfortunately not – there’s no difference in how much you can claim, no matter whether you drive a petrol, diesel or electric car. And neither can you claim more if you drive a car with a larger, less economical engine.

You can make the system work better for you by running a more economical car – you’ll be quids-in if you do. To find the most efficient models, see our Real MPG page

Do MAP rates apply to electric cars and vans?

Yes, as with petrol and diesel vehicles, private electric vehicle users can claim 45p per mile for the first 10,000 miles and 25p per mile after that.

How can I make the most of the MAP rates?

There are a few ways you can make the most of the available rates. The easiest one is to run a car with a small engine that doesn’t use much fuel, and which is also cheap to insure. Consumables such as brakes and tyres tend to be cheaper for small cars too.