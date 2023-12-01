Advisory fuel rates explained plus new AFR figures for UK businesses

Figures for some petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cars have changed too, but only by a penny or two each way. Here are the rates in full:

Advisory fuel rates for petrol and LPG cars from December 1, 2023

Engine size Petrol - rate per mile LPG - rate per mile 1400cc or less 14 pence 10 pence 1401-2000cc 16 pence 12 pence Over 2000cc 26 pence 18 pence

Advisory fuel rates for diesel cars from December 1, 2023

Engine size Diesel - rate per mile 1600cc or less 13 pence 1601-2000cc 15 pence Over 2000cc 20 pence

Do advisory fuel rates apply to hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars?

Yes. AFRs do not currently differentiate hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars from regular petrol or diesel models with the same fuel type and engine size, even if the electrical hybrid tech makes them much more fuel-efficient.

However, the rates are advisory rather than compulsory – hence the name. If your employer can prove that the car you’re using is more economical than the Government's rates assume, it can pay you less than the AFR stipulates.

Conversely, if you run a fleet car that is thirstier than the AFR rate, and your employer can prove that to HMRC, you could end up with a reimbursement rate above that of the AFR.

In reality, simplicity is best, which is why most employers choose to stick to the AFR. Paying above these rates could lead to a business having to pay Class 1A National Insurance, with the excess payment being treated as taxable profit.

How are advisory fuel rates calculated?

HMRC works out what the AFR should be by taking the average cost of a litre of unleaded or diesel fuel, and crunching these numbers with the official average economy figures of new cars supplied to businesses, depending on engine size.