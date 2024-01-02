How to claim for charging your electric company car

The tricky bit comes when you have to differentiate the electricity used to recharge the car from everything else in your house. Thankfully, technology is your friend.

If your charge point was fitted since 2019, it should have a data connection that allows it to monitor how much electricity has been used to recharge your car. Better still, you should be able to access the information from anywhere using an associated app or website.

There’s another benefit to mastering the tech: you'll also be able to schedule your charger to top up the car when your energy provides is applying the lowest rate (i.e. overnight).

Better still, some of the latest chargers can – if you wish – be linked to your employer's computer system, which allows the payroll department to know exactly how much to reimburse you each month without you submitting a claim.

How electric car mileage rates work

Good news – fleet car drivers with electric cars can claim back the cost of a business trip using the advisory electric rate (AER) of 9p per mile. That's roughly equivalent to the amount an overnight charge from your home charger would cost.

However, the AER rate of 9p per mile can feel a bit like HMRC is being a bit mean if you need to charge up from a public rapid charger because such chargers are expensive. Still, you can then approach your employer to have the reimbursement rate adjusted.

Fortunately, the charging industry is changing to make life easier for fleet car drivers and their employers. A number of fuel-card providers now allow drivers to use a card to recharge, after which the company simply bills the driver’s employer directly.