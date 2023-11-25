Should I get a company car or take the car allowance?

You won’t have to go through all the rigmarole of placing the order for your new car, getting a good price for your trade-in then potentially waiting months for delivery.

Plus, when you do start to run your new fleet car, all the housekeeping, such as servicing, repairs, insurance and breakdown cover, will be taken care of.

You’ll also have a new car every three or four years.

Read more: Which fleet car finance option is best?

What are the pros of taking a car allowance?

If you choose to take the cash option then use the money to buy your own car, you’ll end up with an asset that you can sell whenever you want – you won’t be stuck with the same car for three or four years.

Better still, the new-car market is your oyster, so you’ll have a far wider range of cars to choose from than if you’d stuck with the options listed by your employer. For example, some companies will not allow models such as coupés, convertibles on the fleet-car choice lists.

If you go for the cash allowance, it will be a similar amount to what your company would have paid to lease a fleet car (minus personal income tax).

Read more: What Car's Best Buys

How much money could I get if I opt out?

The cash you'll be offered instead of a company car will be roughly what your employer would have paid to lease the car, possibly with a few caveats depending on their calculation method.

If you want to know exactly how much money is on the table, ask your fleet manager, HR department or payroll staff.

Bear in mind that the car allowance will be added to your annual salary, so it will be subject to your rate of personal income tax. That means you'll have less to spend on a private car than the value of the company car lease you would have enjoyed.