Best used luxury SUVs

Whether you live in Chelsea or Chipping Norton, the chances are if you fancy yourself as one of the smart set and you've got a sizeable chunk of money burning a hole in your pocket you drive a luxury SUV.

The good news for the rest of us is that fortunately, you don't need to have a huge income if you buy one used. So, to help you decide which model to go for, we’ve put together a list of our top 10 used luxury SUVs.

Our list kicks off with the Audi Q7 — the best used luxury SUV you can buy — but read to see which other models should be on your shortlist.