2024 Audi Q7: laser lighting and new look for luxury SUV

The revised luxury SUV will trip the light fantastic at the rear, too, with a proximity detection feature which activates all of the car’s digital rear lights when a vehicle approaches a stationary Q7.

It’s not just the beams that have been changed: the 2024 Audi Q7’s physical headlamp units have been repositioned as part of a range of front-end changes. The grille design is new, and some of the more fussy detailing of today’s model has been removed. The sporty S line trim now looks more like the high-performance Audi SQ7, with new air intakes in the bumper. The SQ7 itself has a redesigned front bumper, larger air intakes and black trim pieces.

New paint finishes, including Sakhir Gold, Ascari Blue and Chilli Red have been added, alongside new alloy wheel designs which measure up to 22in in diameter.

While the interior hasn’t changed as part of the revisions, the Audi Q7’s infotainment system will have the ability to use third party apps such as Spotify and Amazon Music directly, rather than via connectivity platforms such as Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, and more apps will be available in time.

The updated Q7’s Virtual Cockpit digital instrument display will display lane-change warning, junction assistance and traffic light information, all in HD quality.