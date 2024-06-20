LATEST DEALS:

Deal of the Day: Save £4048 on a new Peugeot 408
Deal of the Day: Save £4048 on a new Peugeot 408

The Peugeot 408 is well equipped and pleasant inside, and is our Deal of the Day for 21 June...

Ayisha Gharu
Updated21 June 2024
Coupé SUVs like the Peugeot 408 are often bought for their sleek looks, but the best should also be well-equipped, practical and well-finished inside, and the 408 is a great example of just that. 

Not only does it offer a plush-feeling interior with lots of front and rear leg room, but it also has impressive refinement and better body control than the closely related coupé SUV, the Citroën C5 X

> Save £3823 on a Peugeot 408 1.6 Hybrid Allure 

> Save £3974 on a Peugeot 408 1.6 Hybrid GT 

> Save £4048 on a Peugeot 408 1.6 Hybrid 225 

True, the C5 X is more comfortable and cheaper to buy, but the plug-in hybrid 408 offers a slightly longer electric range, making it the better choice for company car drivers. 

Our recommended version is the entry-level Puretech 130, a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with 129bhp. It makes the most sense for private buyers because it not only keeps the price tag down but also offers respectable acceleration, even from low revs. 

We'd pair that with mid-spec Allure Premium trim because it strikes the right balance between cost and equipment and gets you useful extras such as adaptive cruise control, 19in alloy wheels, laminated front side windows, blind-spot monitoring and front parking sensors. 

Or if you’re after all the mod cons, range-topping GS trim chucks in a heated steering wheel, a power-assisted tailgate, matrix LED headlights, fancier materials inside and ambient interior lighting.

So, if a new Peugeot 408 sounds like the car for you, you’ll want to know just how much you can save on your chosen model. 

At full price, a 408 with our recommended engine and trim combination would set you back £31,970 – however, once you factor in our Target Price discount, you can get your hands on a brand-new model for £28,606.

Or if you’d rather do your bit for the environment and opt for a hybrid model with top-spec GS trim, our 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT deal can save you £4048 on this model.

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Peugeot 408 deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save. 

Browse Peugeot 408 deals >> 

- View our Peugeot 408 1.6 Hybrid Allure deal

- View our  Peugeot 408 1.6 Hybrid GT deal

- View our Peugeot 408 1.6 Hybrid 225 deal

- Chat to a local dealer

Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change

