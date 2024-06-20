Deal of the Day: Save £4048 on a new Peugeot 408

We'd pair that with mid-spec Allure Premium trim because it strikes the right balance between cost and equipment and gets you useful extras such as adaptive cruise control, 19in alloy wheels, laminated front side windows, blind-spot monitoring and front parking sensors.

Or if you’re after all the mod cons, range-topping GS trim chucks in a heated steering wheel, a power-assisted tailgate, matrix LED headlights, fancier materials inside and ambient interior lighting.

So, if a new Peugeot 408 sounds like the car for you, you’ll want to know just how much you can save on your chosen model.

At full price, a 408 with our recommended engine and trim combination would set you back £31,970 – however, once you factor in our Target Price discount, you can get your hands on a brand-new model for £28,606.

Or if you’d rather do your bit for the environment and opt for a hybrid model with top-spec GS trim, our 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT deal can save you £4048 on this model.

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Peugeot 408 deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.

