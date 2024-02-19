Peugeot 408 long-term test: report 4

The Car Peugeot 408 1.2 Puretech GT Run by Jonty Renk, senior videographer Why it’s here To prove that an executive car can turn heads and still be a fantastically comfortable and practical companion for long journeys Needs to Be spacious enough for both passengers and video equipment, frugal in town and on the motorway, and as inspiring to drive as it is to look at

Mileage 11,922 List price £34,695 Target Price £31,347 Price as tested £28,085 Official economy 48.1mpg Test economy 37.2mpg 19 February 2024 – What grinds my gears My Peugeot 408 is a brilliant cruiser, offering a composed ride and hushed interior at 70mph. It’s so good, in fact, that I genuinely look forward to long trips in it – which is handy, since I get to do plenty of them in my role as one of What Car?'s videographers. However, it’s not so great on short trips around town, and that’s because of its automatic gearbox.