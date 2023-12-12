Peugeot 408 long-term test

Choosing the spec was an easy process, too, because there are only three. And because I saved money on the engine choice, I felt no guilt in going for top-spec GT trim. I also thought that, for buyers looking at a stylish car like this, they might have a similar go-big-or-go-home approach.

GT is a £2500 jump up from mid-spec Allure Premium and adds adaptive LED headlights and a heated steering wheel (both of which will be useful during winter driving), and a hands-free electric tailgate (which will really help when loading my video kit into and out of the back) to the already impressive roster of standard kit.

I still felt the need to dive into the options list, though – starting with paint. I was instantly drawn to the Elixir Red of my car which, although quite expensive at £850, I think really makes the car stand out. Peugeot only offers Obsession Blue as standard, or three other colour choices for £650, but personally I think it is worth the extra outlay.

I’ve also added the 360deg camera because I’m often parking in tight spots around town, and want to do my best to protect the 19in alloy wheels. Elsewhere, Drive Assist 2.0 brings steering assistance on the motorway (to go with adaptive cruise) to help take the stress out of the many stop-start motorway miles I have to do while travelling for work. I also added a wireless phone charger for £100.