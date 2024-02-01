Peugeot 408 long-term test: report 3

In the Peugeot 408, loaded with luggage and people, we averaged 36.6mpg across the 329-mile journey to our destination, across a mix of motorways and town roads. At the current UK fuel average price of £1.42 per litre of petrol, that makes the total fuel cost £57.62. Split between four that’s about £14.40 each. One nil to Peugeot.

The second reason why I now think the 408 is the better option is comfort. Long-haul train journeys often have pretty great seats which let you stretch out and relax while taking in the views outside the window. But, again, I think the 408 goes one further here.

As you will know from my earlier reports, my 408 GT comes with heated, massaging front seats, adaptive cruise control, and a drive assist system which lets the 408 automatically keep me in the middle of my lane, making long hours spent behind the wheel on the motorway a breeze.

Indeed, I was very impressed with the 408’s cruising manners, and the car felt very planted at motorway speeds. Trains, though, don’t have to worry about traffic. But even in a slow stretch of roadworks through Staffordshire, the Peugeot’s adaptive cruise control took the stress out of the stop-start delay.

I might not have been able to stand up and walk up and down the aisle when I fancied it, as I could on the train, but the 408's heated seats and massage options gave me a real first-class feeling. My passengers took turns in the front seat to sample this luxury, but even when sitting in the back they had no complaints about the generous head and leg room on offer. So that's another point for the Peugeot in my book.