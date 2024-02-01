Peugeot 408 long-term test: report 3
Can the sleek Peugeot 408 deliver substance to match its style? We're living with one to find out...
The Car Peugeot 408 1.2 Puretech GT Run by Jonty Renk, senior videographer
Why it’s here To prove that an executive car can turn heads and still be a fantastically comfortable and practical companion for long journeys
Needs to Be spacious enough for both passengers and video equipment, frugal in town and on the motorway, and as inspiring to drive as it is to look at
Mileage 10,678 List price £34,695 Target Price £31,347 Price as tested £28,085 Official economy 48.1mpg Test economy 36.6mpg
1 February 2024 – Automotive vs locomotive
Taking a train up to the Scottish borders from London can be a fantastic way to travel (barring any strike action, of course). You can sit back and stare out the window as the view transforms from congested concrete into rolling patchwork countryside.
But having recently returned from a trip up north, I would now argue that my Peugeot 408 could be an even better way to do that journey, for three main reasons.
Firstly; the cost. It’s been a very long time since train travel in the UK felt reasonably priced. I was holidaying in a party of four and we worked out that the price from London's Euston station to Carlisle one way (without a railcard) would be £69.60 each – making for a whopping total of £278.40.
In the Peugeot 408, loaded with luggage and people, we averaged 36.6mpg across the 329-mile journey to our destination, across a mix of motorways and town roads. At the current UK fuel average price of £1.42 per litre of petrol, that makes the total fuel cost £57.62. Split between four that’s about £14.40 each. One nil to Peugeot.
The second reason why I now think the 408 is the better option is comfort. Long-haul train journeys often have pretty great seats which let you stretch out and relax while taking in the views outside the window. But, again, I think the 408 goes one further here.
As you will know from my earlier reports, my 408 GT comes with heated, massaging front seats, adaptive cruise control, and a drive assist system which lets the 408 automatically keep me in the middle of my lane, making long hours spent behind the wheel on the motorway a breeze.
Indeed, I was very impressed with the 408’s cruising manners, and the car felt very planted at motorway speeds. Trains, though, don’t have to worry about traffic. But even in a slow stretch of roadworks through Staffordshire, the Peugeot’s adaptive cruise control took the stress out of the stop-start delay.
I might not have been able to stand up and walk up and down the aisle when I fancied it, as I could on the train, but the 408's heated seats and massage options gave me a real first-class feeling. My passengers took turns in the front seat to sample this luxury, but even when sitting in the back they had no complaints about the generous head and leg room on offer. So that's another point for the Peugeot in my book.
Finally; there's the sheer convenience to consider. In a previous report, I was extremely enthusiastic about the boot in the 408, and my attitude has not changed after this very demanding practicality test.
If we were taking the train with our holiday luggage, then we would all be sweaty messes having hauled our suitcases through train stations and carriages, hoping there’d be somewhere to store it on the train itself. However, thanks to the fantastic 536-litre boot in the 408, luggage for four fitted in perfectly.
Admittedly we didn’t have a trolley service, but thanks to my forward planning, the ski hatch allowed very easy access to the much-needed bag of snacks in the boot which kept us fueled for the journey. Plus, let's not forget the ultimate convenience of being able to leave when it suited us, rather than relying on a train timetable.
All things considered, then, I think this is a comprehensive win for the Peugeot.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read about more on our long-term 408 >>
Read about more long-term test cars >>
Buy a new car with What Car?
Like the sound of the Peugeot 408?
If so, check out the latest Peugeot 408 deals available through our free New Car Deals service.
Our network of What Car? approved dealers use our Target Price discounts (the most our mystery shoppers think you should pay) as the basis for their savings.
Best coupé SUVs 2024 – tried, tested and rated
The best coupé SUVs are sleek yet practical, comfortable and enjoyable to drive. Here we count down the best - and the worst
Citroën C4 long-term test
The Citroën C4 family hatchback was recently reinvented as a coupé SUV. We've already lived with the electric car version, but now we're seeing how the petrol compares