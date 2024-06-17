LATEST DEALS:

Deal of the Day: Save £3500 on a new Mercedes A-Class
The Mercedes A-Class is a classy and comfortable family car, and is our Deal of the Day for 17 June...

Alasdair Rodden
17 June 2024

One thing you can’t accuse Mercedes of is having a limited range. Indeed, the brand currently sells more than 30 models in the UK, and its smallest car, the Mercedes A-Class, is available with no fewer than six different engines.

There are four petrol engines, a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and even a diesel variant, and you can currently save up to £3500 when you buy your A-Class through our free online New Car Deals service.

- Save £3500 on a Mercedes A-Class A200 Sport
- Save £3500 on a Mercedes A-Class A200 AMG-Line
- Save £3500 on a Mercedes A-Class A200d AMG-Line
- Save £3000 on a Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4Matic Plus

For most buyers, a petrol-powered A-Class will make the most sense. However, the entry-level A180 can feel out of its depth in faster traffic, so we’d recommend stepping up to the 161bhp A200 version. Don’t worry about this upgrade breaking the bank, though; by taking advantage of our great Target Price discount, our Mercedes A-Class A200 Sport deal means you could save £3500.

Sport trim provides a decent amount of kit, including 17in wheels, climate control, heated front seats, LED headlights, wireless phone-charging, front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

However, AMG-Line trim adds a series of styling upgrades, plus 18in alloy wheels and incredibly comfortable sports seats, all for a small cost increase. If these sound like must-haves to you, our Mercedes A-Class A200 AMG-Line deal can save you £3500 on this version, too.

If you cover lots of miles, the powerful yet quiet 200d diesel may be your go-to engine and, save for a slightly jerky automatic gearbox, it’s a fantastic choice. What’s more, you can save £3500 on a diesel A-Class too, with our Mercedes A-Class A200d AMG-Line deal.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for a hot hatch, take a look at the staggeringly powerful Mercedes-AMG A45. With 416bhp, it’ll leave a lot of sports cars in its wake, and there’s oodles of grip for when you need to slow down or change direction in a hurry. You can save £3000 on our reigning Hot Hatch of the Year with our Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4Matic Plus deal.

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Mercedes A-Class deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service.

- Browse Mercedes A-Class deals
- View our Mercedes A-Class A200 Sport deal
- View our Mercedes A-Class A200 AMG-Line deal
- View our Mercedes A-Class A200d AMG-Line deal
- View our Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4Matic Plus deal

Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change

