Deal of the Day: Buy a new Dacia Sandero Stepway for £174 per month
This rugged sibling to the Dacia Sandero is a small car which offers space and comfort at an incredible price. It’s also our Deal of the Day for 14 June...
The Dacia Sandero Stepway takes the award-winning formula of the Dacia Sandero and adds chunky SUV-esque styling, roof rails and an increased ride height, all while undercutting most proper small SUVs on price by thousands.
And, by using our free online New Car Deals service, you can get an even better deal – you can currently put this spacious small car on your driveway for as little as £174 per month when you buy on PCP finance through one of our trusted dealers.
- Buy a new Dacia Sandero Stepway 1.0 TCe Bi-Fuel Expression for £174 per month
- Buy a new Dacia Sandero Stepway 1.0 TCe Bi-Fuel Extreme for £194 per month
- Buy a new Dacia Sandero Stepway 1.0 TCe Extreme Auto for £216 per month
For that price, you might be expecting little more than a basic box on wheels, but that’s not the case. Our Dacia Sandero Stepway 1.0 TCe Bi-Fuel Expression deal actually gets you our pick of the range, a mid-spec car with the more powerful of the two available engines.
As its name suggests, the 1.0 TCe Bi-Fuel can run on two types of fuel – petrol and LPG – allowing you to take advantage of the latter’s lower cost when it’s available, without the worry that you’ll be left stranded if you can’t find an LPG filling station.
Expression trim gets you a reasonable amount of kit, including an 8.0in infotainment screen, electric rear windows, heated door mirrors, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.
Upgrading to a top-spec Dacia Sandero Stepway 1.0 TCe Bi-Fuel Extreme will set you back an extra £20 per month, but for that you get front parking sensors, a leather steering wheel, heated seats, climate control and more. Even if you go for a Dacia Sandero Stepway 1.0 TCe Extreme Auto, with a CVT automatic gearbox, monthly Target PCP payments top out at just £216.
Each of our illustrative PCP deals is based on a 48-month term, with a 15% cash deposit and an 8000-mile annual mileage limit.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Dacia Sandero Stepway deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
