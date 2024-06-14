LATEST DEALS:

Home
News
Deal of the Day: Buy a new Dacia Sandero Stepway for £174 per month
news

Deal of the Day: Buy a new Dacia Sandero Stepway for £174 per month

This rugged sibling to the Dacia Sandero is a small car which offers space and comfort at an incredible price. It’s also our Deal of the Day for 14 June...

Dacia Sandero Stepway driving with Target Price logo
Author Avatar
by
Alasdair Rodden
Updated14 June 2024
Car reviews
View all new car
reviews

The Dacia Sandero Stepway takes the award-winning formula of the Dacia Sandero and adds chunky SUV-esque styling, roof rails and an increased ride height, all while undercutting most proper small SUVs on price by thousands.

And, by using our free online New Car Deals service, you can get an even better deal – you can currently put this spacious small car on your driveway for as little as £174 per month when you buy on PCP finance through one of our trusted dealers.

For that price, you might be expecting little more than a basic box on wheels, but that’s not the case. Our Dacia Sandero Stepway 1.0 TCe Bi-Fuel Expression deal actually gets you our pick of the range, a mid-spec car with the more powerful of the two available engines.

Car deals
View all deals

As its name suggests, the 1.0 TCe Bi-Fuel can run on two types of fuel – petrol and LPG – allowing you to take advantage of the latter’s lower cost when it’s available, without the worry that you’ll be left stranded if you can’t find an LPG filling station.

Dacia Sandero Stepway interior front seats

Expression trim gets you a reasonable amount of kit, including an 8.0in infotainment screen, electric rear windows, heated door mirrors, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

Upgrading to a top-spec Dacia Sandero Stepway 1.0 TCe Bi-Fuel Extreme will set you back an extra £20 per month, but for that you get front parking sensors, a leather steering wheel, heated seats, climate control and more. Even if you go for a Dacia Sandero Stepway 1.0 TCe Extreme Auto, with a CVT automatic gearbox, monthly Target PCP payments top out at just £216.

Each of our illustrative PCP deals is based on a 48-month term, with a 15% cash deposit and an 8000-mile annual mileage limit.

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Dacia Sandero Stepway deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.

- Browse Dacia Sandero Stepway deals

- View our Dacia Sandero Stepway 1.0 TCe Bi-Fuel Expression deal

- View our Dacia Sandero 1.0 TCe Bi-Fuel Extreme deal

- View our Dacia Sandero Stepway 1.0 TCe Extreme Auto deal

- Chat to a local dealer

Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

Read more: Save £2396 on a new Toyota Yaris Cross

Best dealsBuying a new car
Top 10s >
Best ofBest small cars 2024

Best small cars 2024 plus the one to avoid – tried & tested

More people buy small hatchbacks than any other type of car. However, there are an awful lot to choose from, so here we count down the top 10 – and reveal the model to avoid

Long term tests >
FeatureJonty Stood With Renault Clio

Renault Clio long-term test

In January, we named the latest Clio our Small Car of the Year. But now we're seeing if it continues to impress when you live with it every day

New car group tests >
FeatureCitroen C3 with Toyota Aygo X and Dacia Sandero on moors

Britain's best cheap new cars tested

Over the course of a 600-mile road trip, we finds out whether Citroën, Dacia or Toyota makes Britain’s best cheap car

News and advice
Dacia Sandero pictured driving from the side and Ford Fiesta pictured driving from the side
Feature

New Dacia Sandero vs used Ford Fiesta verdict

Dacia Sandero rear seats
Feature

New Dacia Sandero vs used Ford Fiesta practicality

Dacia Sandero LPG video header
Video

WATCH: Dacia Sandero Stepway & Sandero Bi-Fuel review

New Dacia Sandero vs used Volkswagen Polo
Feature

New Dacia Sandero vs used Volkswagen Polo: verdict

Dacia Sandero rear seats
Feature

New Dacia Sandero vs used Volkswagen Polo: practicality

Dacia Sandero Stepway Bi-Fuel front
First drive

2020 Dacia Sandero Stepway Bi-Fuel: price, specs and release date

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO