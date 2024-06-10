Deal of the Day: Save £2396 on a new Toyota Yaris Cross

If minimising running costs is your top priority, the Toyota Yaris Cross may well be the perfect new car for you. But what makes this small SUV such an affordable ownership proposition?

According to the results of our Real MPG real-world fuel economy tests, the Yaris Cross is the most economical car you can buy. It returned 60.1mpg over a mixture of urban, rural and motorway driving scenarios, managing to eke more than 100 miles from a gallon of petrol during the town section of our tests.