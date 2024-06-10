LATEST DEALS:

Home
News
Deal of the Day: Save £2396 on a new Toyota Yaris Cross
news

Deal of the Day: Save £2396 on a new Toyota Yaris Cross

The Toyota Yaris Cross promises stellar efficiency and great reliability, and is our Deal of the Day for 10 June...

Toyota Yaris Cross left driving with Target Price logo
Author Avatar
by
Alasdair Rodden
Updated10 June 2024
Car reviews
View all new car
reviews

If minimising running costs is your top priority, the Toyota Yaris Cross may well be the perfect new car for you. But what makes this small SUV such an affordable ownership proposition?

According to the results of our Real MPG real-world fuel economy tests, the Yaris Cross is the most economical car you can buy. It returned 60.1mpg over a mixture of urban, rural and motorway driving scenarios, managing to eke more than 100 miles from a gallon of petrol during the town section of our tests.

The Yaris Cross also ranks among the most reliable small SUVs on the market, and is available with a warranty of up to 10 years, meaning you’re unlikely to be faced with big repair bills (even if something does go wrong).

What's more, thanks to the exclusive Target Price discounts available through our free online New Car Deals service, the Yaris Cross won’t break the bank to buy, either.

Car deals
View all deals
Refuelling the Toyota Yaris Cross

As luck would have it, the cheapest version of the Yaris Cross is also the version we’d steer most buyers towards; entry-level Icon trim gets a decent amount of kit, including keyless entry and start, a reversing camera, climate control and adaptive cruise control. With our Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 Hybrid Icon deal, you can put our favourite version of this frugal small SUV on your driveway for £23,811, or £242 per month on a PCP finance deal.

If you’re planning to use your Yaris Cross for a wide variety of duties, then an upgrade to Design trim may be a wise move. This increases the car’s versatility by adding roof rails and 40/20/40 split rear seatbacks (rather than the more conventional 60/40 split), as well as ​​LED headlights and privacy glass. If those sound like essential add-ons, good news: you can currently save £1831 with our Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 Hybrid Design deal.

Toyota Yaris Cross infotainment

The biggest cash discount – of £2396 – can be found on a Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 Hybrid 130 Premiere Edition AWD. This range-topping variant gets a more powerful, four-wheel-drive version of the same 1.5-litre self-charging hybrid system, while Premiere Edition trim delivers all the bells and whistles, from a 10in head up display to a JBL premium sound system.

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Toyota Yaris Cross deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.

- Browse Toyota Yaris Cross deals

- View our Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 Hybrid Icon deal

- View our Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 Hybrid Design deal

- View our Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 Hybrid 130 Premiere Edition AWD deal

- Chat to a local dealer

Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

Read more: Save £2291 on a new Citroën C5 Aircross

Best dealsBuying a new car
Top 10s >
SlideshowBest small SUVs

Best small SUVs 2024 and the ones to avoid: tried and tested

Thinking of buying a new small SUV? Then make sure you read our rundown of the top 10 cars in this booming sector – plus, find out which ones we'd avoid

Long term tests >
FeatureToyota Yaris Cross Long Term Lead

Toyota Yaris Cross long-term test

The Toyota Yaris Cross is the most efficient car we've ever tested, but now our car reviewer is finding out if there's more to this small SUV than just thrifty motoring

New car group tests >
FeatureNew Lexus LBX vs used BMW X1

New Lexus LBX vs used BMW X1

It's no secret that we think highly of the new Lexus LBX, but, for similar money, you could pick up a year-old BMW X1, so is that the better buy?

News and advice
Toyota Yaris Cross front
Feature

Toyota Yaris Cross long-term test: report 4

Toyota Yaris Cross long term at Mazda CX-60 launch
Feature

Toyota Yaris Cross long-term test: report 3

Toyota Yaris Cross rear right cornering
Feature

Toyota Yaris Cross long-term test: report 2

Toyota Yaris Cross front cornering
Feature

Toyota Yaris Cross long-term test: report 1

Toyota Aygo X 2022 front studio
News

2022 Toyota Aygo X small SUV revealed: price, specs, and release date

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO