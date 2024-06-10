Deal of the Day: Save £2396 on a new Toyota Yaris Cross
The Toyota Yaris Cross promises stellar efficiency and great reliability, and is our Deal of the Day for 10 June...
If minimising running costs is your top priority, the Toyota Yaris Cross may well be the perfect new car for you. But what makes this small SUV such an affordable ownership proposition?
According to the results of our Real MPG real-world fuel economy tests, the Yaris Cross is the most economical car you can buy. It returned 60.1mpg over a mixture of urban, rural and motorway driving scenarios, managing to eke more than 100 miles from a gallon of petrol during the town section of our tests.
- Buy a new Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 Hybrid Icon for £242 per month
- Save £1831 on a new Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 Hybrid Design
- Save £2396 on a new Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 Hybrid 130 Premiere Edition AWD
The Yaris Cross also ranks among the most reliable small SUVs on the market, and is available with a warranty of up to 10 years, meaning you’re unlikely to be faced with big repair bills (even if something does go wrong).
What's more, thanks to the exclusive Target Price discounts available through our free online New Car Deals service, the Yaris Cross won’t break the bank to buy, either.
As luck would have it, the cheapest version of the Yaris Cross is also the version we’d steer most buyers towards; entry-level Icon trim gets a decent amount of kit, including keyless entry and start, a reversing camera, climate control and adaptive cruise control. With our Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 Hybrid Icon deal, you can put our favourite version of this frugal small SUV on your driveway for £23,811, or £242 per month on a PCP finance deal.
If you’re planning to use your Yaris Cross for a wide variety of duties, then an upgrade to Design trim may be a wise move. This increases the car’s versatility by adding roof rails and 40/20/40 split rear seatbacks (rather than the more conventional 60/40 split), as well as LED headlights and privacy glass. If those sound like essential add-ons, good news: you can currently save £1831 with our Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 Hybrid Design deal.
The biggest cash discount – of £2396 – can be found on a Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 Hybrid 130 Premiere Edition AWD. This range-topping variant gets a more powerful, four-wheel-drive version of the same 1.5-litre self-charging hybrid system, while Premiere Edition trim delivers all the bells and whistles, from a 10in head up display to a JBL premium sound system.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Toyota Yaris Cross deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
- Browse Toyota Yaris Cross deals
- View our Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 Hybrid Icon deal
- View our Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 Hybrid Design deal
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more: Save £2291 on a new Citroën C5 Aircross
Best small SUVs 2024 and the ones to avoid: tried and tested
Thinking of buying a new small SUV? Then make sure you read our rundown of the top 10 cars in this booming sector – plus, find out which ones we'd avoid
Toyota Yaris Cross long-term test
The Toyota Yaris Cross is the most efficient car we've ever tested, but now our car reviewer is finding out if there's more to this small SUV than just thrifty motoring