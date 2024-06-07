Deal of the day: Save £2291 on a new Citroën C5 Aircross
If you’re after an affordable family SUV, the comfy Citroën C5 Aircross is a great choice. It’s also our Deal of the Day for 7 June...
The quirky looks and supple ride of the Citroën C5 Aircross mark it out as undeniably Citroën-ish, while keen pricing makes it a great-value option at the affordable end of the family SUV spectrum.
And when you take advantage of the exclusive offers available through our free online New Car Deals service, this comfortable and versatile family mover becomes all the more compelling.
- Buy a new Citroën C5 Aircross 1.2 PureTech Plus for £23,934
- Save £1614 on a new Citroën C5 Aircross 1.2 PureTech Max
- Save £2291 on a new Citroën C5 Aircross 1.6 Plug-in Hybrid ë-series
We reckon the entry-level Citroën C5 Aircross 1.2 PureTech Plus is the best fit for most buyers, because it keeps costs down, yet still comes with a decent amount of kit. Standard equipment includes automatic windscreen wipers, dual-zone climate control, keyless start and privacy glass, and the 129bhp PureTech 130 petrol engine delivers its power smoothly and quietly.
If you upgrade to mid-range Max trim, the price does increase, but so do the savings – indeed, you can currently save £1614 with our Citroën C5 Aircross 1.2 PureTech Max deal. This is well worth a look if you want a car that can pamper you on a long journey; Max trim adds heated seats and adaptive cruise control, as well as keyless entry, roof bars (handy if you want to carry bikes or luggage on the roof) and various styling tweaks.
The biggest Target Price discount is available on the plug-in hybrid version, which can officially travel 41 miles on electric power alone, and whose battery takes less than two hours to charge fully using a 7kW home wallbox charger. Our Citroën C5 Aircross 1.6 Plug-in Hybrid ë-series deal can save you £2291 on this frugal family SUV in top-spec ë-series trim. This gets you black 19in wheels, an electric driver’s seat, laminated front side windows and a panoramic roof.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Citroën C5 Aircross deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
- Browse Citroën C5 Aircross deals
- View our Citroën C5 Aircross 1.2 PureTech Plus deal
- View our Citroën C5 Aircross 1.2 PureTech Max deal
- View our Citroën C5 Aircross 1.6 Plug-in Hybrid ë-series deal
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more: Buy a new Hyundai Tucson for £256 per month
Best family SUVs 2024: our favourite SUVs for kids and cargo
Want practicality, class and an elevated driving position in a relatively compact and affordable package? These are the top 10 cars you should be looking at – and the ones that are best avoided
Citroën C5 Aircross long-term test
Citroën's family SUV has been upgraded inside and under the skin. But what's it like to live with? We're finding out