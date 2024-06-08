Real MPG: most economical cars you can buy new

WLTP MPG 62.7mpg | Real MPG Average 60.1mpg | Town 103.3mpg | Motorway 45.5mpg | Rural 70.5mpg

It should come as no surprise that Toyota – which introduced the world to hybrid power with the original Prius back in 1997 – still leads the way when it comes to efficiency. Indeed, the Yaris Cross is the only car we’ve tested to have recorded triple-digit economy in the town portion of our test. Factor in impressive (if not class-leading) results in the other two sections, and you end up with a seriously frugal small SUV.

The Yaris Cross has one electric motor to supplement its 1.5-litre petrol engine, but the two power sources work well together – even though the CVT automatic gearbox tends to send the engine’s revs flaring raucously when you put your foot down.

While it’s not as agile to drive as the Ford Puma, the Yaris Cross rides and handles capably enough to suit most buyers’ everyday driving needs. It deals well with bumps and potholes and stays reasonably upright through corners.

An elevated driving position makes you feel like you’re in a proper SUV, and everything inside feels sturdy and able to stand up to the rigours of family life, although rivals such as the Mini Countryman and Nissan Juke feel more upmarket.

Cash buyers will find that the Yaris Cross is priced roughly in line with the Puma, but thanks to that hybrid system and its resulting lower CO2 emissions, it will be cheaper to run as a company car.

