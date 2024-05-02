Deal of the Day: Save more than £4300 on a new Audi Q5
The Audi Q5 is a spacious family SUV with a class-leading interior, and is our Deal of the Day for 3 May...
To be one of the best family SUVs, you have to be capable of tackling the many demands of family life, from ferrying kids about to swallowing a fortnight’s worth of luggage. On top of all that, premium-badged models like the Audi Q5 need to impress their occupants when it comes to refinement and quality feel.
Fortunately, the Q5 delivers on both fronts, making it a superb choice at the posh end of the family SUV market. As a reader, you can now save up to £4155 on a new Audi Q5 through our free online New Car Deals service – and that’s in addition to PCP deposit contributions of £5000+ across the Q5 range.
- Save £3035 on an Audi Q5 40 TDI Quattro Sport
- Save £4314 on an Audi Q5 50 TFSIe Quattro Black Edition (Tech Pro)
- Save £3581 on an Audi SQ5 Vorsprung
Put simply, the Q5 is a delightful place to be. The whole interior is rock solid, and everything you push, pull or turn feels sturdy and precise. There are no nasty hard plastics in sight, either, and anything you’re likely to touch feels very plush by class standards.
And the sense that you’re cocooned in luxury continues when you’re on the move. The entry-level 40 TDI diesel engine – our pick of the range – is one of the quietest diesels fitted to any family SUV, and road and wind noise rarely interrupt the tranquillity.
Sure, a few family SUVs are more engaging to drive than the Q5 (most notably the Porsche Macan), while some rivals, such as the BMW X3, offer a bit more space for rear passengers, but the Q5 is still above average in both respects. It’s a great all-rounder, and remains a fantastic choice in this competitive class.
If the Audi Q5 sounds like the family SUV for you, here’s how much you can save with our Target Price discounts…
Our Audi Q5 40 TDI Quattro Sport deal means you can save £3035 on a Q5 with our favourite engine, in entry-level Sport trim; this gets you three-zone climate control, part-leather seats and more. Plus, PCP buyers can save an extra £5500 by way of a generous deposit contribution.
If you want all the toys, and are happy to plug your car in at home, then our Audi Q5 50 TFSIe Quattro Black Edition (Tech Pro) deal could be the one for you – it knocks a whopping £4314 off the list price. Add that to Audi’s mega £7500 deposit contribution, and in total you could save more than £11,000 if you buy your Q5 on PCP finance.
You can even save big on the sporty Audi SQ5, with its 336bhp, 3.0-litre diesel engine. Discounts of £3581 can be found on an Audi SQ5 Vorsprung and, while the £5000 PCP deal deposit contribution is the smallest of the bunch, it still more than doubles the potential savings.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Audi Q5 deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
- View our Audi Q5 40 TDI Quattro Sport deal
- View our Audi Q5 50 TFSIe Quattro Black Edition deal
- View our Audi SQ5 Vorsprung deal
