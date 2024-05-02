Deal of the Day: Save more than £4300 on a new Audi Q5

To be one of the best family SUVs, you have to be capable of tackling the many demands of family life, from ferrying kids about to swallowing a fortnight’s worth of luggage. On top of all that, premium-badged models like the Audi Q5 need to impress their occupants when it comes to refinement and quality feel.

Fortunately, the Q5 delivers on both fronts, making it a superb choice at the posh end of the family SUV market. As a reader, you can now save up to £4155 on a new Audi Q5 through our free online New Car Deals service – and that’s in addition to PCP deposit contributions of £5000+ across the Q5 range.