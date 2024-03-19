Audi Q6 e-tron: full details and review

Team work makes the dream work, or so management experts tell us. When it comes to the complicated and expensive subject of developing new cars, though, it rings true.

The Audi Q6 e-tron SUV is living proof, sharing its underpinnings – and much of its advanced battery and electronics technology – with the new electric Porsche Macan. But while the Macan is more overtly sporty, the Q6 e-tron is a little more focused on everyday use.

Those underpinnings are hugely significant, bringing more efficient 800-volt charging technology. Both the Q6 e-tron and the sportier SQ6 e-tron have a 94.9kWh (usable capacity) battery for an official range of up to 388 miles in the regular version. That beats key rivals, including the BMW iX3 (285 miles), Jaguar I-Pace (261 miles) and Tesla Model Y (330 miles), as well the Macan (331 miles).