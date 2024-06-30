2025 Skoda Elroq review – we drive new electric SUV with 348-mile range

Significantly, the Elroq will be the first car to show off Skoda’s new design language, as previewed by the Skoda Vision7S concept in 2022. It will also be the first car to wear Skoda’s new logo. Instead of a circular badge, the Elroq will have Skoda lettering on the bonnet, steering wheel and boot lid.

We'll have to wait until October 2024 to see the styling without camouflage, but we have driven a late prototype. Here's what we found out during our Skoda Elroq test drive...

What’s the Skoda Elroq prototype like to drive?

There will be four versions of the Elroq to choose from, called the 50, 60, 85 and 85x. The first three models have one motor driving the rear wheels, producing 168bhp, 201bhp and 282bhp, while the 85x gets two motors for four-wheel drive and 295bhp.