Tow Car Awards 2024: Best Tow Car

Kerb weight 1572kg 85% match 1336kg Max towing weight 1600kg Towball limit 90kg

Picking an overall winner is never easy. Just how do you compare a small estate with a luxury 4x4? How do you rate a family SUV against an electric saloon? “With difficulty” is the short answer. The slightly longer explanation is that we look for the car that has raised the bar the most in its category. And this year, it’s the Volkswagen Passat. The old model was highly competitive, but the new one is a significant step forward.

For starters, there’s more space for luggage; its 690-litre boot is one of the biggest around. Plus it embarrasses some estates costing £20,000 more when it comes to interior room.