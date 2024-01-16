Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best luxury car to be driven in

Like a pair of high-end noise-cancelling headphones, the BMW i7 is incredibly effective at blocking out the outside world and allowing you to relax. The i7’s smooth and quiet electric motors help to deliver an even greater sense of calmness than you’ll experience in either the Bentley Bentayga or BMW X7 . And when you combine the low levels of road or wind noise with its superbly cushioned ride comfort, you simply watch as the scenery rushes past.

Meanwhile, the i7’s sumptuous interior ensures you’re sitting comfortably, with acres of rear head and leg room in which to stretch out. The soft Merino leather seats are hugely supportive over long journeys, while rear seat occupants can individually adjust their seating position on their own 5.5in touchscreen integrated into the doors. A Mercedes EQS can travel farther between charges, but the i7 is a better luxury car in which to bask in almost total tranquillity.

