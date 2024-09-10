2025 Bentley Flying Spur revealed: new luxury car offers 771bhp and hybrid efficiency
The latest Bentley Flying Spur saloon combines a V8 engine with electric power to boost performance and fuel economy...
On sale Late 2024 | Price from £226,555
When crossing the Atlantic, Concorde used to burn 6771 gallons of fuel per hour – around four times as much as a 747. But then it was more than twice as fast. Yes, you usually have to accept reduced efficiency if you want increased performance, but the latest Bentley Flying Spur is both the brand’s most powerful saloon yet and its most frugal.
This is made possible by the fact that it’s a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) that combines a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine with an electric motor.
Together, these twin power sources produce 771bhp, which is 145bhp more than the old flagship W12 engine offered and enough to get the new car from 0-60mph in just 3.3sec. Yet, thanks to a sizeable 25.9kWh battery, it can officially run solely on electric power for up to 47 miles – 22 miles farther than the old V6 Hybrid model.
Official fuel economy is still to be confirmed (and anyway, as with all PHEVs, what you see in the real world will vary dramatically depending on how often you plug in). However, Bentley is expecting an official CO2 figure of 33g/km, compared with the old V6 Hybrid’s 75g/km.
An 11kWh maximum charging speed allows the V8 Hybrid's battery to be fully topped up in as little as 2hrs 45mins.
Other technical changes for the revised Flying Spur include a new suspension set-up, which is said to significantly improve bump absorption when you’re driving in Comfort mode, while retaining the composure in Sport mode that the old car delivered. Plus, the Speed trim that Bentley is offering initially includes four-wheel steering as standard to improve agility and manoeuvrability.
Inside the car, there’s a new diamond quilt upholstery pattern, which includes a 3D effect on the doors. Plus, the optional Wellness Seating Specification, which actively adjusts your posture to improve long-distance comfort, can now be fitted to all four seats, whereas it was previously reserved for the driver's.
As for exterior changes, these are limited to a new front grille and bumper, and a new 22in alloy wheel option.
A starting price of £226,555 means the V8 Hybrid costs around £46,000 more than the ‘entry-level’ version of the old V6 Hybrid. However, it still undercuts the Rolls-Royce Ghost by almost £55,000.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here