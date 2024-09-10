2025 Bentley Flying Spur revealed: new luxury car offers 771bhp and hybrid efficiency

On sale Late 2024 | Price from £226,555

When crossing the Atlantic, Concorde used to burn 6771 gallons of fuel per hour – around four times as much as a 747. But then it was more than twice as fast. Yes, you usually have to accept reduced efficiency if you want increased performance, but the latest Bentley Flying Spur is both the brand’s most powerful saloon yet and its most frugal.

This is made possible by the fact that it’s a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) that combines a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine with an electric motor.