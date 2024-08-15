Best used luxury cars for £10,000

You'll be hard pushed to find a car at any price that has as broad a range of talents as the BMW 5 Series. For £10,000, you'll be able to buy a later example of this sixth-generation 5 Series – expect the entry-level (yet still punchy) 2.0-litre diesel engine. It’s a marvellous driver’s car, especially when equipped with the adjustable suspension, making the already sharp handling even sharper and the already comfy ride even comfier.

Add to that its plush, spacious interior and class-leading iDrive infotainment system and you've got yourself an amazing buy.

"Sharp and engaging handling can come at the expense of comfort. However, that's not the case with the 5 Series. It's so well rounded and very much a crowd pleaser in that sense. It certainly won me over." – Mark Pearson, used cars editor

We found: 2016 BMW 5 Series 520d SE, 77,033 miles, £9688

